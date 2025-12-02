Light Snow, Wind Expected Across Williams & Fulton Counties On Wednesday

Residents of Williams and Fulton Counties should prepare for another cold, mostly cloudy day, with the possibility of light snow showers, especially during the evening and overnight hours on Wednesday. Daytime highs are forecast to reach the upper 20s to low 30s, while nighttime temperatures will drop sharply, with lows expected between 13 and 20 degrees. Residents of Williams and Fulton Counties should prepare for another cold, mostly cloudy day, with the possibility of light snow showers, especially during the evening and overnight hours on Wednesday. Daytime highs are forecast to reach the upper 20s to low 30s, while nighttime temperatures will drop sharply, with lows expected between 13 and 20 degrees.

Winds will be moderate from the southwest at 10–15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 25–30 mph. This may cause minor blowing snow if flurries develop. Most forecasts, including the National Weather Service and The Weather Channel, predict only trace amounts of new snow—generally less than an inch, occurring late in the day.

No major winter weather advisories are in effect for the area, but drivers should remain alert for slick spots on untreated roads, especially with the region’s existing snowpack. Recent storms at the end of November and early December left 6–12 inches of snow on the ground.

While daytime precipitation chances remain low, probabilities increase slightly overnight, with the highest potential for accumulation in areas closer to Lake Erie. The overall outlook points to minor impacts, but continued cold will ensure the snowpack persists.