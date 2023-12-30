Local Boy Scout Robert Crossland Earns Eagle Scout Rank

(PRESS RELEASE) Wauseon, Ohio – Robert Crossland, a member of Boy Scout Troop 8 chartered to the American Legion Post 265, has reached the summit of Scouting by attaining the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement a Scout can earn.

Robby’s journey began in 2012 when he first joined Scouting. Over the years, he demonstrated exemplary leadership, service, and outdoor skills, as evidenced by his impressive resume of accomplishments.

He earned 22 merit badges, showcasing his diverse knowledge and expertise in subjects ranging from archery to sustainability.

For his Eagle Scout project, Robby tackled a task that would benefit his community for years to come. He embarked on a mission to revitalize a local park by installing new benches, a project that demanded 114.5 hours of dedication and meticulous planning.

Robby led a team of fellow Scouts and received invaluable support from the Wauseon Rotary, bringing his vision to life.

“Importing things that I learned doing this project is how to lead a group without doing all the work myself and the satisfaction of seeing your plan come together,” shared Robby.

Robby is a shining example of well-rounded youth. He has served his troop with distinction as both Senior Patrol Leader and Junior Assistant Scoutmaster, honing his leadership skills and guiding his fellow Scouts.