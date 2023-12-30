Roy Girdham, Sr. (1935 – 2023)

(Resident Of Wauseon)

Veteran

Roy Dean Girdham Sr., age 88, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2023 at Foundation Park Alzheimer’s Care Center, in Toledo, where he had been a resident since June.

Roy was born in Hudson, MI on Jan. 9, 1935, the son of Glenwood and Belva (Paxson) Girdham. On April 10, 1965, he married Mary Alice Apger. They were the parents of twin sons. He married Laurel Ann Moden on Oct. 27, 1972. Together, they had three children: Dreama, Roy Dean Jr (J.R.) and Lesa Marie. Laurel preceded him in death on December 8, 2019.

Roy was a survivor. In 1951 he was swimming in Silver Creek, south of Morenci, MI, when a friend got tangled in vegetation.

Roy and his brother risked their lives to try to save their friend, who could not be revived after they got him out of the water.

Roy served in the U S Army during the Korean War and was a survivor of a ship explosion during this time. He suffered the loss of six of his fingers in a work-related accident in 1970.

His great nieces and nephews often expressed amazement at how Uncle Roy could do anything with just thumbs and index fingers.

In 1985, he and Laurel lost their daughters, 12-year-old Dreama and 19-month-old Lesa, when the car they were riding in was hit by a train.

Finally, Roy was a survivor of alcoholism. He was so proud of every milestone he reached in his over-fifty years of sobriety.

Roy is survived by his sister, Laura Jane Weible, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, sons J. R. Girdham (Angel) of Tedrow, OH and Thom Pulliam, of Windber, PA and daughter Rhonda Coleman of Detroit, MI. Also surviving are grandchildren: Thomas, Deven, Justin, Zachary, Caitie and Brady Girdham; Jessica Pulliam Petrunak (Michael), Crystal Nagy (Greg) and Connor Pulliam; Katherine Chamberlain and Saundra Coleman; great grandchildren Scarlett, Carson, Lucas and Harley. He also leaves behind many nieces & nephews and great- nieces & nephews.

Along with his wife, Laurel, and daughters Dreama and Lesa, he was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Helen Spangler, Hazel Kime, Richard, Clifford, Wayne and Glenn Girdham, and granddaughter, Alex Pulliam.

All services will be private. Interment will be in the Tedrow Cemetery. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.