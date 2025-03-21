Local Groups Bring Awareness To Developmental Disabilities

PRESS RELEASE – March is Developmental Disabilities Month and the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities along with Sara’s Garden & Triangular Services collaborated this year to bring awareness to Wauseon and other Fulton County Communities.

This year through the efforts of the Fulton County Board of DD, Sara’s Garden and Triangular Services listed below are the ways we are bringing awareness to the Wauseon community:

-Hanging orange bows up along downtown Fulton Street in Wauseon.

-Several businesses on Shoop Ave in Wauseon have orange bows up on or in their buildings.

-March 4 was Developmental Disabilities Awareness & Advocacy Day at the Ohio Statehouse – several Fulton County advocates attended this day.

(The Developmental Disability (DD) Advocacy and Awareness Day is an annual event that has taken place for more than a decade at the Ohio Statehouse in March which is DD Awareness Month.

The event is meant to educate and empower Ohioans with developmental disabilities, their family members and other community allies to come together on a single day to advocate policy issues which impact the lives of people with developmental disabilities)

-On March 6th – A Proclamation was signed for Developmental Disabilities Awareness month by the Fulton County Commissioners.

-Through Triangular Services & Fulton County Special Olympics, Heroes vs. Heroes basketball game was held on March 9th at the Wauseon High School Gym.

-On March 13th – wear orange day! Wear orange, take a pic and post in on your social media pages.

-Several Fulton County School FCA programs promoted and supported the wear orange day on March 13th.

-March 21 was Rock Your Socks Day for World Down Syndrome Day.

-On March 27th from 9:00am -11:30am, a few students from New Horizons Academy will be hosting a craft sale at Special Grounds Coffee.

Follow Fulton County Board of DD, Sara’s Garden & Triangular Services on their social media platforms for more events supporting Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month!

The goal for 2026 Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is to partner with more Fulton County Communities.