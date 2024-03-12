Close Menu
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
The Village Reporter
Local Officials Meet With State Representative Hoops

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
MEETING … Local officials met with State Representative James Hoops recently at the” Dodge City Deli “in downtown Alvordton, to discuss issues concerning local government. Pictured enjoying the dialogue are ( L – R ) Brian Towers – Gorham Township Trustee Fulton County; Representative Hoops; Mike Elser – Bridgwater Township Trustee; Bert Brown – Florence Township Trustee; Bob Short – Millcreek Township Trustee; Davinna Nickloy – Deli Proprietor, and Terry Rummel – Williams County Commissioner.

 

