Mark Bromagen (1959 – 2024)

(Machinist At Power & Sons; Bryan Graduate)

Mark A. Bromagen, age 64, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2024 with his family at his side at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance, Ohio.

Mark was a machinist at Powers & Sons for 29 years. He enjoyed reading and history.

Mark A. Bromagen was born on October 9, 1959, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of John F. and Mary B. (Foust) Bromagen. He was a 1978 graduate of Bryan High School. Mark married Julie A. Surbey on October 16, 1992 in Bryan and she survives.

Mark is also survived by his daughter, Ivy Bromagen, of Innsbruck, Austria; brothers, Roy Ridenour, of Angola, Indiana and Don “Buck” (Shirley) Ridenour, of Coldwater, Michigan; sister, Joyce Mocherman, of Bryan and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Emily Bromagen; brother, Jim Ridenour and sister, Janet Rollins.

Mark will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan, Ohio. A memorial service will be held in the fall. Mark’s arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of Felines, 14597 Power Dam Rd, Defiance, OH 43512.

