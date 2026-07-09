Local Students Close Out Spring With Honors, Diplomas In Hand

Area students closed out the spring semester with academic honors and diplomas from colleges across Ohio and beyond, from dean’s list recognition to a podium finish at a regional engineering competition.

Kacy Connolly of Alvordton graduated summa cum laude from Heidelberg University in Tiffin on May 9 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry, part of the university’s Class of 2026. Heidelberg awarded degrees to 196 undergraduates and 82 graduate students this spring.

Hetalkumari Patel of Bryan was named to both the Dean’s List and the Academic Merit List at Muskingum University in New Concord for the spring 2026 semester, each requiring a term grade-point average of 3.60 or better.

Shalyn Mason of Edon was named to the spring 2026 chancellor’s list at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, an honor reserved for students earning a 3.9 GPA or higher.

Also from Edon, Trine University civil engineering student Blake Dulle helped the school’s American Society of Civil Engineers chapter bring home hardware from the Indiana-Kentucky ASCE Student Symposium, hosted by the University of Kentucky in Lexington April 9-11.

Dulle’s team placed third in the concrete canoe competition, and he teamed with Trenton Wiemken of Defiance for a second-place finish in site development. Eighteen Trine students made the trip, and the chapter also placed first in the Mystery Design competition and second in engineering trivia, 3D printing and concrete cornhole.

“We all loved it! Great weather, venue and location,” said Tim Tyler, Ph.D., one of two Trine faculty who traveled with the students to the event. “Plus, the students performed so well.”

Abbie Short of Fayette graduated from Miami University during spring commencement ceremonies May 16 at Yager Stadium in Oxford, where the university conferred more than 4,500 degrees.

Short was also named to Miami’s Dean’s List for the spring semester, an honor reserved for students ranked in the top 20% of undergraduates in their academic division.

Ash Walz of Montpelier also graduated from Miami University during the May 16 commencement.

Angela Soellner of Stryker was named to the spring 2026 Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, which requires a 3.5 GPA or better on a 4.0 scale.

Dylan Siebenaler of West Unity likewise graduated from Miami University during the spring commencement.

*Information provided directly by colleges.