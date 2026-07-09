Williams County Real Estate Tax Deadline Further Extended

The due date for the second-half 2025 real estate tax has been further extended to Friday, August 7, 2026. according to Williams County Treasurer Kellie Gray.

The extension is the result of software configuration challenges related to House Bill 186.

The 2026 manufactured home tax due date remains July 31, 2026.

The Williams County Treasurer’s Office said it appreciates the public’s patience and understanding. Taxpayers are encouraged to contact the office with any questions or concerns at 419-636-1850, option *.