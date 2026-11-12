Lockport Mennonite Opens Its Pews & Its Hearts To Dad’s Place

WORSHIPING TOGETHER …

JOINT SERVICE …

STRYKER — Lockport Mennonite Church in Stryker invited Pastor Chris Avell and the entire congregation of Dad’s Place Church to worship with them on Sunday, Nov. 8. About 75 members of Dad’s Place were able to attend.

The two churches combined for a worship service with Pastor Chris preaching and Lockport providing the worship team.

Pastor Chris shared his testimony on moving from an atheist to a Believer during the service, and during the Sunday School hour he spoke about the future of the larger Body of Christ and what God is calling it to become.

After the service, both churches enjoyed a fellowship meal provided by the Lockport congregation.

— Information Provided

Submit yours here.