Lou Hauger (1926 – 2023)

(Bryan Resident)

Lou C. Hauger, age 97, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 9:30 P.M. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Fountain Park Care Center in Bryan, Ohio, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Hauger was a graduate of Walnut Grove High School in Hamilton County, Indiana, and had been employed by Spangler Candy Company as a Personnel Secretary from 1962-1987.

She was a member of Christ Community Church in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, and enjoyed reading, playing Bingo, and gardening. She was also an avid golfer and a longtime member of Suburban Golf Course.

Lou C. Hauger was born on April 16, 1926, in Hamilton County, Indiana, the daughter of Claude Estle and Bertha Irene (Wilkins) Nance.

She married her husband of fifty-two years, Robert W. Hauger, on August 4, 1945, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on August 31, 1997.

Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Henry, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Bobbie (John) Hamon, of Bryan; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Edna Brown, of Anderson, Indiana.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Richard Hauger; four brothers, John, Wirth, Robert, and Jasper; and three sisters, Alice, Mary and Margaret.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 12:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Elder, Jack Oberlin officiating. Interment will be in Shiffler Cemetery near Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or to Elara Caring Hospice.

