Iva Peverly (1932 – 2023)

Iva A. Peverly, age 90, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 3:49 P.M. on Sunday, September 17, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Peverly was a 1955 graduate of Adrian College, receiving her BA in education. She taught first grade in the Edgerton Local Elementary School, retiring with twenty-six years of service.

Her memberships included the Edgerton United Methodist Church and the Edgerton Lions Club, where she received the Melvin Jones Award and served as secretary for fourteen years.

After the Edgerton club closed, she became a member of the Pioneer Lions Club. She and her husband, Bob, received the Citizen of the Year award in Edgerton in 2000 for their longtime contributions and support of the Edgerton community throughout the years.

They were co-owners of Port-A-Pit Barbeque from 1972 till they sold to their son, Daniel, who operated it until 2022.

Iva was actively involved with the Edgerton Library; enjoyed working in her yard, camping, trips (a lot of bus trips), counted cross stitch, and crocheting; and was an avid reader.

Iva A. Peverly was born on December 22, 1932, in Osseo, Michigan, the daughter of Raymond and Pauline (Wells) Ruder.

She married Robert T. Peverly on August 21, 1954, in North Adams, Michigan, and he preceded her in death on April 1, 2008.

Survivors include her four sons, Dean (Susan) Peverly, of Archbold, Ohio, David (Ounleyn) Peverly, of Auburn, Indiana, Daniel (Leona) Peverly, of Edgerton, and Dale (Annette) Peverly, of Findlay, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Ben (Annette) Peverly, Rob Peverly, Ryan Peverly, Amy (Brandon) Cover, Jared (Jennifer) Peverly, Eric Peverly, David (Kelly) Mast, and Angela (Butch) Johnson; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Eva (Don) Richardson, of Reading, Michigan; a sister-in-law, Nancy Ruder, of Osseo, Michigan; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Glen Ruder.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 25, 2023, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Street, Edgerton, followed by a Lions Club service at 7:00 P.M. Services will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. in the Edgerton United Methodist Church with Reverend Jennifer Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Elara Hospice, Edgerton United Methodist Church, or Pioneer Lions Club.

