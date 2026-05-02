Love’s Adds 68 Jobs With New Travel Stop In Delta

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is expanding its footprint in Ohio with the opening of a new travel stop in Delta, located at 8099 State Route 109 at Ohio Turnpike Exit 39 — a stopping point for travelers on the Ohio Turnpike (I-80/90) and visitors heading to nearby Harrison Lake State Park.

The new travel stop offers customers ways to save on fuel and in-store purchases through Love’s Rewards, along with fresh food, clean restrooms, a dog park and other amenities.

Through Love’s Rewards, customers can save 10 cents on every gallon of gasoline and up to 25 cents on every gallon of auto diesel, while earning points on fuel and in-store purchases.

Sign-up is free, and the discount has no cap on the number of gallons or transactions — a feature the company says is unique to Love’s.

Now through Sept. 30, 2026, customers can also earn 100 bonus points with their first in-store scan and access additional savings in the Love’s Rewards App, including:

— Love Your Mondays: a free food or drink item every Monday

— Love’s Drink Club: every fifth fountain drink or coffee is free

— Mobile Deals: discounts on popular food, snack and drink options

The Delta location features Love’s fresh food items — including salads, sandwiches, wraps and fruit prepared on-site daily — along with a Godfather’s Pizza and a Subway, both of which open May 4.

The travel stop adds 68 jobs ranging from store retail operations to food service. As part of its employee benefits package, Love’s offers eligible full- and part-time team members access to tuition-free education and skill development through the Fuel Your Growth program, offered in partnership with Guild.

The new location also has space allocated for electric vehicle chargers, allowing Love’s to partner with local utility companies to install charging stations as customer demand develops.

In recognition of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $5,000 to The Open Door of Delta and $5,000 to Nationwide Children’s Hospital — Toledo.

The company’s district managers also work with eligible nonprofits in their respective regions to provide community grants annually.

NEW STORE FACTS AND SERVICES

—22,101 square feet

—108 truck parking spaces

—84 car parking spaces

—Three RV hookups and an RV dump

—68 jobs added

—Love’s fresh food items

—Godfather’s Pizza (opening May 4)

—Subway (opening May 4)

—Seven diesel pumps

—10 gas pumps

—Four showers

—Laundry facilities

—CAT Scale

—Dog park

—Self-checkout options