FULTON COUNTY SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Cindy & Tom Savage

Cindy and Tom Savage of Wauseon enjoy inviting people to the Fulton County Senior Center in Wauseon. “Tom is your best advertisement for the senior center,” Cindy said.

“I often eat lunch here, and I have never had a bad meal,” Tom said, adding, “I try to spread the word whenever I can. I tell them, ‘You really need to get out there and use the senior center. It’s such a nice facility. Make a lunch reservation, and we can eat together. You won’t go away hungry.’”

Cindy echoes Tom’s enthusiasm. “The building is so nice, and everyone is so friendly. I tell people, not every activity is for every person, but find something you like, and do that.

“We really appreciate all the senior center offers. We also tell everyone who is turning 65 to go see Val Edwards, and she will help you sign up for Medicare,” Cindy said.

The Savages enjoy walking laps inside the senior center on mornings when the weather is too unpleasant to walk outdoors. In their spare time, Cindy is a volunteer for CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. Tom uses his handyman skills locally and is a licensed nuisance trapper.

They enjoy spending time with their five grandchildren and regularly deliver homemade cookies from their daughter’s business, Sweet & Savage, to Blooms Flower Company in Wauseon, where they are sold.

Cindy, a 1980 Wauseon High School graduate, taught at Delta Elementary for 34 years. Tom graduated in the class of 1978 and was a public employee for the city of Wauseon for many years.