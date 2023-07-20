Low Inventory And Rising Costs Keep Housing Market Cooler Than Expected, Impeding Summer Homebuying Season

(Maumee, OH – July 19, 2023) – Temperatures are heating up, yet the U.S. housing market remains cooler than usual for this time of year due to a combination of low inventory and higher borrowing costs, which have restricted market activity going into the summer homebuying season. According to the latest data from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), national existing-home sales climbed 0.2% from the previous month but were down 20.4% compared to the same time last year, as fluctuating mortgage rates and a near all-time low level of inventory continue to influence home sales.

Locally, New Listings decreased 28.2 percent for Single Family homes and 4.1 percent for Condo-Villa homes. Pending Sales decreased 14.5 percent for Single Family homes and 16.0 percent for Condo-Villa homes. Median Sales Price decreased 5.9 percent to $190,000 for Single Family homes and increased 3.1 percent to $201,046 for Condo-Villa homes. Days on Market decreased 16.4 percent for Single Family homes and 13.2 percent for Condo-Villa homes. Months Supply of Inventory decreased 25.0 percent for Single Family homes and remained unchanged for Condo-Villa homes.

Nationwide, total housing inventory increased 3.8% from the previous month, for a 3-month’s supply at the current sales pace. The shortage of homes for sale has kept prices high for remaining buyers, with a national median sales price of $396,100 as of last measure, a 3.1% decline from the same time last year and the largest annual decrease since December 2011, according to NAR. As demand continues to outpace supply, properties are selling quickly, with the majority of homes listed for sale on the market for less than a month.