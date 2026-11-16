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(California, MO Resident) Lowell Eugene Beck, 96, of California, MO, passed through the Pearly Gates at 6:02 p.m. CST on Friday, November 13, 2026. Born in rural Archbold, OH, to Olan Leroy and Myrtle Viola (Short) Beck, Lowell grew up knowing how to work. He graduated from Archbold High School in 1947 and served two years in a psychiatric unit at Cleveland State Hospital as his 1-W (alternative service) assignment. On Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 1956, he married Marlene Fay Wyse, and they shared 52 years of marriage.

A farmer, Lowell also worked at Lugbill’s, Myers Slaughter House and Brookview Farm, retiring at age 70 after more than 30 years at Brookview. He lived in the Archbold area until October 2017, when he chose to join his daughter Jan and her family in Bradford, IL. In October 2023, he moved with them to Missouri. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Lowell was a lifelong member of Lockport Mennonite Church, rural Stryker, and of Gideons International. He accepted Jesus as his Savior at a young age and was baptized at Lockport. He willingly served on many committees in and outside the church, and was an Elder, Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School teacher and chorister. In his youth, he served a term as President of Ohio’s statewide MYF (Mennonite Youth Fellowship). Scripture, Bible study and prayer were very important to him, and in the last year of his life he used a magnifying glass to keep reading his Bible. Many described him as a patient, humble and kind man.

Lowell enjoyed fishing and trapping. For many years he took fishing trips to Canada arranged by his brother-in-law James S. Mast, and he was thrilled when his son-in-law Jeff and grandsons Daniel and Jacob were each able to join him on separate occasions. He also loved spending time with his family and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes win.

Lowell is survived by his two daughters: Judi (and husband Steve) Gongwer of Osceola, IN, and Jan (and husband Jeff) Sears of California, MO. He and Marlene had the privilege of welcoming seven grandchildren: Daniel Gongwer; Jacob (and wife Brittany) Gongwer; Marjory Gongwer; Stepheni (and husband Bailey) Howard; Jessica (and husband Daniel) Negley; Julia Sears; and Jenae (and husband Luke) Aeschbacher. On October 25, 2025, Lowell had the joy of becoming a great-grandpa to Jordan James “JJ” Gongwer, whom he was able to see and hold several times this past year.

Also surviving are his sister, Bernadine Mae (and husband James S.) Mast of Millersburg, OH, and his brother-in-law, Paul Eugene Stuckey of West Unity, OH. Lowell’s nieces and nephews played an important part in his life, including James A. (and wife Shasta) Mast, Anne (and husband Darren) Blochlinger, Sherri (and husband Andy) Brodbeck, Kerri Short, Pam (and husband Keith) Schroeder, Paula (and husband Jeff) Sprow and Patsy (and husband Kevin) Miller.

Lowell was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; his parents, Olan and Myrtle Beck; his sisters-in-law, Marilyn Short, Martha Wyse and Carol Stuckey; his brothers-in-law, Gerald Short and Roger Wyse; and his niece, Elizabeth Beck Mast.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Lockport Mennonite Church, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pastors Gary Stuckey and Kurt Brodbeck will officiate, with burial to follow in Lockport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be given to Gideons International. www.ShortFuneralHome.com