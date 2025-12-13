LYONS VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Holds First Vote On Water Rate Increase

WATER … Council did a first-time vote for increasing water rates, an issue that hasn’t been addressed in the last 25 years.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The Lyons Village Council met for its regular session on Monday, December 8, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by approval of the previous meeting’s minutes.

Council first received its upd...