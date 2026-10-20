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MADISON TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Approve Moratorium On Data Centers

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The regular meeting of the Madison Township Trustees was held Monday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. Trustees were Mark Schmucker, Jen Zuver and Terry Huffman. Fiscal Officer Deb Maneval was absent.

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