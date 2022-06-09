Magnolia Roots In Bryan Celebrates Opening With Ribbon Cutting

Facebook

RIBBON CUTTING … On the morning of June 9th, 2022, Bryan Chamber of Commerce members along with owners Jon and Mackenzie DuBois celebrated the opening of Magnolia Roots in Bryan. Pictured at the event are: Dan Yaharus, (Executive Director Bryan Chamber Director) Michelle Gibbs (2022 Chamber Board President), Mackenzie DuBois (owner/stylist), Jon DuBois (husband), Jim Kozumplik (City Council President). (PHOTO PROVIDED)