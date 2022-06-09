Left Turn Lane Being Constructed In Front Of Montpelier Schools

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

IMPROVING TRAFFIC FLOW … Construction of the left turn lane in front of the Montpelier school building is well underway and could be completed by the end of this week, or next week. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

Like many typical schools, the traffic flow heading to and from the Montpelier school building just before school begins and just after school lets out, is quite heavy.

However, teachers and administrators felt the traffic flow was too congested and something needed to be done.

In order to help alleviate the problem, a left hand turning lane on Brown Road is being constructed. The construction is a joint effort between the Village of Montpelier and Williams County Engineering.

To keep matters from being even worse, construction on the turning lane began one week ago, after school was dismissed for the summer (except for summer school).

The lane is being constructed, according to Road and Bridge Engineer John Waterston, “right smack dab in the middle” in front of the school.

To make room for the left turn, that area of Brown Road will be enlarged from 24 feet to 33 feet. In addition, the turning lane in front of the west side of the school building out of the school (to either turn left or right) is being moved and reconstructed a little further to the left, in order to make room for the new turning lane.

After construction of the turning lane is completed, Brown Road will be repaved from the Charles Road intersection to about 1/2 mile east of the school. The project should be completed within another week.

“Brown Road is supposed to be closed for two weeks and construction has been going on for one full week,” Waterston said. “So, providing there are no rain interruptions, the project should be completed by the end of this week,” Waterston said.

Once complete, an area on County Road 13, up to the Montpelier Moose Lodge, will be repaved. Waterston said the Road 13 resurfacing is also part of a joint effort between Montpelier Village and Williams County Engineering.

Dan can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com