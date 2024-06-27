On Thursday afternoon in Jefferson Township, a Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy was shot during a traffic stop on Beecher Road, approximately two miles east of Osseo.

The injured deputy was transported by another deputy, and as of the latest update, the injured deputy’s status has not been released.

The suspected shooter, identified as Eric Michael Fiddler, fled from the traffic stop on foot, leading to a heavy police presence in the area as a perimeter was established and a manhunt got underway.

Fiddler is described as a 5’10” 190-pound caucasian man with brown hair and hazel eyes, wearing dark clothing. He is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement officers from various jurisdictions, including the Michigan State Police, joined in tracking the suspect through wooded areas and fields as he fled. A resident reported seeing a person matching the suspect’s description behind her home just south of the Osseo Road and Culbert Road intersection.

As of 4:45 p.m., the suspect had not been apprehended. The search for the suspect involves multiple law enforcement agencies, including K9, Aviation, and ES Team.

The area of the incident has been designated as an active crime scene, and residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

*This is a developing news story, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available. Officials have warned residents and drivers to avoid the area as it is an active crime scene. They have also urged residents not to approach Fiddler if seen and instead immediately call 911.