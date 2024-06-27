Hillsdale County, MI – A Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy was shot Thursday afternoon in Jefferson Township, prompting a massive manhunt for the suspect, who remains at large.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Beecher and Lamb Roads just after 3 p.m.
The injured deputy was promptly taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Michigan State Police, have converged on the scene, employing dogs and helicopters in their search efforts.
Authorities have cordoned off the area and are urging the public to avoid it as the investigation continues.
*This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Hope it wasn’t one of the few good ones on the force. That dept. has a few corrupt officers who like to take advantage of their power and position to intimidate, especially young women. Ask any of those who have spent time in the jail there. And much of this goes on with the knowledge of the sheriff himself.
Of course; if you really want to find out all that is going on in that jail you need to talk to those who are currently or have in the past been incarcerated there .