Hillsdale County, MI – A Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy was shot Thursday afternoon in Jefferson Township, prompting a massive manhunt for the suspect, who remains at large.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Beecher and Lamb Roads just after 3 p.m.

The injured deputy was promptly taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Michigan State Police, have converged on the scene, employing dogs and helicopters in their search efforts.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and are urging the public to avoid it as the investigation continues.

*This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.