March 30th Storm Leaves Montpelier Residents Without Power

(PHOTOS BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

A powerful thunderstorm kicked off spring 2025 with downed power lines, straight line winds, and damage to the local community.

This storm stretched over multiple states, and unfortunately Montpelier was straight in its path. Many residents were left without power, but thanks to the hard-working electrical crew in the area, it was quickly restored.

The first outages were reported at 7:45 p.m. during Sunday’s storm. It extended throughout the whole town, even leaving traffic lights down.

As soon as 8:23 p.m., power was restored throughout most of the town. Crews continued to work on downed lines throughout the surrounding area. Many departments came to the town’s aid, including: Bryan Municipal Utility Center, Toledo Edison, and with reports of Napoleon and Bowling Green workers assisting in the efforts.

Montpelier’s own electric department building had severe damage to their roof, so the extra help was much needed and appreciated by many. The town warns residents that intermittent outages may occur as they finish hammering out the remaining issues.

ODOT and town crews blocked several roads while work continues. During this time, they ask that State Route 107 and County Road 13 be open to only local traffic.

The Montpelier Police Department and village office phones are completely restored, and they reported only minor damage to surrounding areas. They are also happy to announce that all businesses from Porter’s Road on are open to the public.

So far the National Weather Service has made no official reports on whether or not there was actually a tornado touchdown in Montpelier. Straight line winds occurred on State Route 576.

Thankfully no casualties were reported, only damage to buildings and electrical lines. The town is making a speedy recovery due to the dedication of our electrical workers.