March Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for March 2020, with March 2019 in parenthesis, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department; domestic 19 (20), civil 20 (11), criminal 13 (9), miscellaneous 3 (5), Judgment Liens 112 (34), and Appeals 2 (0) with a total of fees collected being $19,258.52 ($21,430.58).

The title department issued a total of 1287 (1752) titles; new cars 88 (134), used cars 697 (920), new trucks 57 (80), used trucks 275 (387), vans 5 (18), motorcycles 38 (38), manufactured homes 7 (17), trailers 12 (28), travel trailers 11 (23), motor homes 23 (17), buses 0 (2), off-road vehicles 60 (69), watercraft 6 (14), outboard motors 4 (5), other 4 (0), with a total of fees collected being $586,286.58 ($596,368.42).

Also, the Fulton County Title Office is currently closed to the public due the COVID-19 epidemic. The Title Office is being staffed on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 am to 12 noon for administrative work and the processing of dealer titles only.

If you have questions about titles, you may call 419-337-9204 during the hours of operation. Please know that the Title Office does not issue temporary license plates or license plates.

If you have questions about your license plates or driver license, please visit ohiobmv.gov. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause.

–PRESS RELEASE