Area Businesses Donate To Williams County Special Olympics

The Williams County Special Olympics sent out sponsorship letters to local/area businesses in February to help incur some of the costs of running the program. The response during this difficult time has been amazing! To date, $1350.00 dollars has been donated to the Special Olympics program.

The businesses that have contributed are as follows: Precise Metal Form, Inc; Rassini Chasis Systems, LLC; Theil Conctruction Co, Inc; Allied Moulded Products, Inc; Dimension Hardwood Veneers, Inc; Spangler Candy Company; Starks Plumbing and Heating Services, Inc.

The money donated is used to train athletes, pay fees for events such as bowling tournaments, Summer Games fees, lodging, meals, uniforms, referees and equipment. Some of these events occur outside of our area and the athletes have to stay in hotels and eat meals out.

The money raised helps the athletes not have to incur those expenses themselves. Special Olympics affords athletes with developmental and physical difficulties to participate in sporting events with their peers.

All Special Olympics activities have been suspended at this time until April 30, 2020. The State office will re-evaluate the situation at this time. The athletes look forward to returning to normal bowling practices, track practices and softball practices.

Thank you to all of the area businesses that have donated to help these athletes and this program. It is greatly appreciated.

–PRESS RELEASE