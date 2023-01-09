Marcy Kaptur Becomes Longest Serving Woman In Congressional History

Washington, D.C. – Representative Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Dean of the Ohio congressional delegation, was sworn in to represent Ohio’s 9th Congressional District in the 118th Congress, and in so doing becomes the longest-serving woman in Congressional history Representative Kaptur begins her 21st term after having been first elected to the House of Representatives in 1982.

Her longevity of service surpasses that of Barbara Mikulski of Maryland, who served in both the United States House and Senate for forty years.

“I am honored to have earned the support of so many people across Northwest Ohio – from the Indiana border to Erie County.”

“Today, I pledged anew to represent working people of all walks of life, Republican or Democrat, as we work toward a more perfect union and to defend liberty at home and abroad.”

“Our region faces tremendous challenges and I will continue to fight every day to bring resources home to the heartland,” said Rep. Kaptur.

“We must build on the success of the 117th Congress, which saw tremendous bipartisan achievements, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the newly created Great Lakes Authority that hold tremendous promise for Northern Ohio and the Great Lakes region.”

“As the home of a highly-skilled workforce, North America’s freshwater kingdom, and a growing, innovative hub of manufacturing, energy, agriculture, and defense – we are poised and ready to capture the future.”

“I look forward to building consensus with both parties this year on the 2023 Farm Bill, where we must protect and expand the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program which has been a boon to our local growers and senior citizens, strengthening protections for our Veterans in housing and healthcare, and fighting any attempt to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare even as we work to lower the cost of prescription drugs.”

“The peaceful transition of partisan power in the most powerful representative democracy in the world is an awesome moment.”

“After 15 ballots, endless backroom deals, chaos and intimidation the public fully witnessed, the most radical elements of the Republican Party have elected a speaker.”

“The process has brought dishonor on the House. As we proceed, may common purpose and collegiality prevail as this House meets its obligations to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”