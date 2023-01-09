Girl Named Tom Returns To Pettisville To Give Fans A “Backstage Pass”

Q&A … GNT takes time to answer pre-selected questions from the crowd. (PHOTOS BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

On Friday, January 6, Pettisville’s own Girl Named Tom treated their hometown fans to “A Backstage Pass” slideshow presentation at the Pettisville School Theater.

Nearly 600 guests packed into the theater where they had the opportunity to hear stories of the Leichty siblings’ life on the road and got a glimpse of what their life is like backstage.