Girl Named Tom Returns To Pettisville To Give Fans A “Backstage Pass”

Q&A … GNT takes time to answer pre-selected questions from the crowd. (PHOTOS BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)
By: Amy Wendt
On Friday, January 6, Pettisville’s own Girl Named Tom treated their hometown fans to “A Backstage Pass” slideshow presentation at the Pettisville School Theater.
Nearly 600 guests packed into the theater where they had the opportunity to hear stories of the Leichty siblings’ life on the road and got a glimpse of what their life is like backstage.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.