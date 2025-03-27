Marcy Kaptur Statement On Trump Proposed 25% Auto Tariffs

PRESS RELEASE –Today, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Co-Chair of the House Auto Caucus and a senior member of the House Appropriations and Budget Committees released the following statement on President Trump’s proposed 25% auto tariffs on Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Japan, and Germany:

“We must do more to address the US manufacturing and technology job washout in the automotive and transportation industries. This will require a lot more than a 25% tariff on automotive imports.”

“We must reinvest in American manufacturing and the working-class communities across our country that have been hollowed out due to broken trade deals and the burden of outsourcing.”

“I urge the Trump administration to work with Congress and assemble a task force to carefully negotiate reciprocity agreements related to the VAT tax that accelerated foreign imports into the US for decades, eroding American production,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09).

“I urge all involved to ensure that the United Auto Workers be given a seat and a say at the table and are front and center of any strategy being implemented to champion American automobile production. They need assurances that the benefits of onshoring auto production at living and fair wages mean stability and continuity for those who work hard and constitute the spine of a strong American manufacturing economy.”

“We cannot forget those who have fought to keep our industrial regions alive, well, and competitive — such as at Toledo Jeep, General Motors, and the Ford Motor Company.”

“As a grateful daughter of UAW workers, I know what the union way of life means — it means better wages, job security, good benefits, safety on the job, and a secure retirement,” continued Congresswoman Kaptur.

“Working-class communities have been the made the victim for decades of industrial outsourcing of critical machining and tooling technologies, metals and alloys forming, assembly, and even the innovation of manufacturing machines themselves.”

“We must also recognize and invest in the vital role of mechanics, technicians, machinists, and repair specialists in designing and inventing the future of overground propulsion. America has a long road ahead in rebuilding its industrial capacity, and we welcome the challenge,” concluded Congresswoman Kaptur.