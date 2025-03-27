Four County BOE Approves Administrative Salary & Benefits

PRESS RELEASE – On March 20, 2025, the Four County Career Center Board of Education held the Regular Board Meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Four County Career Center.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:

-February Board Meeting Minutes.

-Financial statements and investments for the month of February 2025 as presented.

-Appropriation modifications.

-Cost sheets, uniform vendors and voluntary participation in additional clubs for the 2025-26 School year as presented.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

-Two-year Administrative Contract to Danny Becher – Assistant Supervisor of Building & Grounds.

-Three-year Administrative Contracts to Tami Bevins – Supervisor and Cathy Rupp – Supervisor.

-Anthony McCord as Summer School Supervisor.

-Certified Substitutes.

-Nurse Aide Clinical Instructors.

-2025 Summer School Staff.

-Adult Education Instructors.

One-year contract to Brad Strickland-Criminal Justice/Public Safety/Private Security Instructor for the 25-26 school year.

-Monetary donation to the Building and Trades program by the Northwest Ohio Home Builders Association.

-Wauseon CBI Service Learning Project with the Fulton County Fairboard.

-The resolution on approving change orders for the OFCC Career Tech Expansion Project.

-The Administrative Salary and Benefits for July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2027.

-Several board policy updates as presented.

Upcoming meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education include the regular April Board Meeting, on April 17, 2025 at 5:30 in Room A101A at Four County Career Center.