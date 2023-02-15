Marlene Middaugh (1939-2023)

Marlene J. (Stough) Middaugh, 83, of Hicksville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Marlene was born November 8, 1939 in Williams County, Ohio, daughter of the late Myron D. “Mike” and Violet Edna (Siegel) Stough.

She was a 1957 graduate of Bryan High School. Marlene married Clayton Ray Middaugh on November 16, 1958 and he preceded her in death on July 31, 2020.

She was a farmer’s wife, always supporting her husband. Marlene was a hard worker and enjoyed working with the public.

She was a co-owner of Stough’s Paint Store, Bryan and operated the Girl’s Lunch Food Trailer, often setting up at area auctions.

Marlene had a love for antiques and operated antique booths at Then and Now Antique Shop in Angola, Indiana.

She loved her family and especially enjoyed supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren by attending their sporting events.

Surviving are her two sons, Terry (Randi) Middaugh of Butler, Indiana, and DeWayne (Tina) Middaugh of Waterloo, Indiana; four grandchildren, Teri Lynn (Nick) Kern, Jaime (Nic) Kees, Kelsey (Kenny) Meadows, and Nichelle Middaugh; five great-grandchildren, Trestan, Aliyah, Colston, Parker and Ryker; brother, Lynn (Norma) Stough.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clayton; brother, Doyle Stough.

Visitation for Marlene will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville where funeral services will begin at 12:00 noon in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Bryan City Band c/o Terry Krause, 111 Glenworth Avenue, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com