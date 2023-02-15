Wednesday, February 15
FCCC 2023 Skills USA Leadership Team

2023 TEAM … Leadership Team Members of the over 500 member Four County Career Center Skills USA Chapter include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Kinsley Martin (North Central) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Sarah Crank (Patrick Henry) Visual Art & Design; Kaci Alspaugh (Bryan) Fire & Rescue; Ashley Fisher (Wauseon) Fire & Rescue; Savanna Tijerina (Defiance) Computer Design/3D Modeling; (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Lillyann Lane (Defiance) Electrical; Wesley Joice (Fairview) Electrical; Lynae Poling (Hicksville) Cosmetology; Logan Balogh (Edgerton) Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology; Gabriella Rodriguez (Archbold) Cosmetology; and Chevelle Johnson (Wauseon) Fire & Rescue. This year Skills USA will be participating in the local, regional, state and national Skills USA leadership and skill competitions, fund raising activities, and sponsorship of student programs. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

