Laenise Arnett (1959-2023)

Laenise Arnett, age 64, of Avilla, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Laenise was born in Morenci, Michigan on January 14, 1959 to the late Gaylord Lowell Barden and Yvonne (Church) Payne.She married Chris Wayne Arnett on August 23, 1975 in Garrett.

She was known by many as “Niece” and she loved playing Bingo and taking trips to the casinos. Firekeepers was her favorite. She also loved to go shopping at JCPenney and eat out.

Survivors include: Husband, Chris Arnett of Avilla; Daughter, Ami Arnett and her fiancé, Darin Alligood of Rome City; Son, Chris Arnett, Jr. and his companion, Heather both of Avilla.

Daughter, Courtnei Reed of Avilla; Daughter, Alexis Reed and Gavin Leibewitz both of Lebanon, Indiana. Seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren; Great-great nephew, Odin Leibewitz; Sister, Bonnie Cooper and her companion, Paul Culley both of Lebanon, Indiana; Brother, Gayle Barden of Wolcottville; Sister, Connie Barden of Kendallville.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kenneth Barden, Sr.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Hite Funeral Home with visitation an hour prior to the service. Pastor Shawn Shepherd will officiate the funeral service. Burial at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville. Casket bearers will be Austin Arnett, Randy Church, Darin Alligood, Noah Fulford, Glen Wills, and Kris Houser.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.