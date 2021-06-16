Matt Ripke Hired As New Athletic Director At Edon

By: Nate Calvin

Just a couple months after being hired as the new boys basketball coach, Matt Ripke has been approved as the new Athletic Director at Edon.

Ripke was approved in a unanimous vote (5-0) by the Edon Board of Education at their meeting on Monday night.

Ripke takes over for LJ Walker who resigned after four years citing family reasons.

The new leader of the Bombers athletic department was previously the head boys basketball coach at Edgerton where he compiled a record of 185-99 in 12 seasons before resigning in March due to personal reasons.

