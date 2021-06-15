Richard Pursel (1948-2021)

Richard Lee Pursel, age 72, of Wauseon, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. Richard worked in Fleet Maintenance for Thyssen Krupp Logistics in Toledo.

Richard was born in Wauseon on October 7, 1948, the son of Paul and Emmy (Cleijnen) Pursel. On November 14, 1996 he married Debra Kiggans, and she survives. He was a member of the Toledo Transportation Club. He enjoyed his Circle K Club, NASCAR, and spending time with his granddaughter, Bridget.

Surviving is his wife; Debra; three sons, Bill (Jamie )Pursel, Jason (Karla) Pursel, Ryan (Megan) Pursel; two daughters, Brandy (Isaac) Valle and Stefanie Johnson; grandchildren, Samantha (John) Schwartz, Taylor (Jason) Rodriguez, Zach (Kaitlin) Pursel, Alex Pursel, Kyle Murray, Zachary Murray, Ashlyn Dryewecki (Cody), Justin (Kelsey) Pursel, Jordyn (Aaron) King, Kendal Pursel, Karsen Pursel, Aiden Pursel, Jaxton Pursel, Lana Pursel, Dallin Brisky, Leah Beltran, Kelcee (Armando) Ramirez, Bryce Hall, Jayce Hall, Xander Valle, Haylee Valle, and Bridgette Johnson; great-grandchildren, Brynnley, Hollis, Haley, Beckham, Jayden, Camden, Landon, Hadley, Cade, Paisley, Tully, Dawson and Liliana. He is also survived by three sisters, Odette Banister, Deb (Bill) Oswald, Shari (Eric) Zimmerman, all of Wauseon; two brothers, Jim Pursel of Utah, Steve (Lisa) Pursel of Wauseon; and nephews, Michael, Spencer, and Hayden; and niece, Makena. Also surviving are hisMother-in-law, Kay Roberts, his sister-in-laws, Sonia Garrow (Larry),Kim Zigmond (Kevin), Sheila Ables (Russ), brother-in-law Mike Roberts (Emily).

He was preceded in death by both parents; granddaughter, Kaitlyn; brother-in-law, Les Banister; and father-in-law, Paul Roberts.

Visitation for Richard will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, June 18, 2021, in the Fellowship Hall of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold. Visitation will resume from 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 19, 2021 until 11:00 A.M. The funeral service will start at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, in the Sanctuary of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Lee Pursel, please visit our floral store.