Robert D. Cooley (1945 – 2026)

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Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maxine (Howard) Cooley, whom he married on September 20, 1972, in Wise, Virginia; and his sister, Angela Cooley.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Cooley of Pioneer; his daughter, Shanna (Chris) Weaver of Jackson, Kentucky; his granddaughter, Chloe Creech of Beattyville, Kentucky; siblings, Larry Cooley of Montpelier, DeeAnn Bowers of Cottonwood, Arizona, and Ramona Pender of North Carolina; and nephew, Mike Hays of Pioneer.
Bob will be laid to rest in a private service at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society or the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
Story updated October 23, 2026 at 4:17 p.m.