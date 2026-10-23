Robert D. Cooley (1945 – 2026)

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(Montpelier High School Graduate) Robert D. Cooley, known affectionately as “Bob,” passed away on October 22, 2026, at his residence. He was born on December 4, 1945 in Phoenix, Arizona, to Robert Victor and Ruth (Stotz) Cooley. Bob was a graduate of Montpelier High School. Throughout his life, he worked as a field mechanic for a coal mine in Kentucky and was also a farmer. He enjoyed woodworking. Bob purchased a brand-new 1970 BMW motorcycle and enjoyed riding it across the country, creating memories along the way.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maxine (Howard) Cooley, whom he married on September 20, 1972, in Wise, Virginia; and his sister, Angela Cooley.

He is survived by his son, Shawn Cooley of Pioneer; his daughter, Shanna (Chris) Weaver of Jackson, Kentucky; his granddaughter, Chloe Creech of Beattyville, Kentucky; siblings, Larry Cooley of Montpelier, DeeAnn Bowers of Cottonwood, Arizona, and Ramona Pender of North Carolina; and nephew, Mike Hays of Pioneer.

Bob will be laid to rest in a private service at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society or the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.