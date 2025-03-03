Maumee Valley Guidance Center Offering Clubhouse Programming

Maumee Valley Guidance Center (MVGC) offers a Clubhouse program for active clients with Maumee Valley Guidance Center who reside in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams Counties.
Through funding from the Four County ADAMHs Board, MVGC is able to offer the Clubhouse program at no cost. Clubhouse is held Monday through Friday 10am-2pm with occasional evening programming.
What is Clubhouse? Clubhouse is a community-based service dedicated to supporting and empowering people living with mental illness.
Clubhouse effectively help people build self- confidence and end the social and economic isolation so often associated with mental illness.
Clubhouses offer educational opportunities to help members improve their skills. Clubhouses can help improve social relationships, satisfaction, and quality of life. Clubhouses can help reduce hospitalizations.
Some activities that Clubhouse have gone on include the Toledo Zoo, Sauders Village, National Museum of the Great Lakes, MVP Dairy Farm, volunteering at the local humane societies, enjoying a day at Four County Career Center Cosmetology, Just Be Original Art Studio, The Toledo Art Museum and many other places.
For more information contact Rachelle McDonald at 800-569-3980, ext. 2114 or email rmcdonald@mvgcohio.org.