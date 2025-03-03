Maumee Valley Guidance Center Offering Clubhouse Programming

Maumee Valley Guidance Center (MVGC) offers a Clubhouse program for active clients with Maumee Valley Guidance Center who reside in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams Counties.

Through funding from the Four County ADAMHs Board, MVGC is able to offer the Clubhouse program at no cost. Clubhouse is held Monday through Friday 10am-2pm with occasional evening programming.

What is Clubhouse? Clubhouse is a community-based service dedicated to supporting and empowering people living with mental illness.

Clubhouse effectively help people build self- confidence and end the social and economic isolation so often associated with mental illness.