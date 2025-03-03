FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Award Bid For Bridge Repair

By: Jacob Kessler
Meetings for the Fulton County Commissioners were held on Tuesday, February 25th and Thursday, February 27th. The meetings began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.
During each of the meetings, the commissioners moved to approve minutes from the previous meeting, along with the current day’s agenda and approval of the bills.
Each of the meetings also saw commissioners approve items as part of the days agenda, with each items approved being listed below.
February 25th
-Resolution 2025-148: Approve appropriations requests for various departments.
-Resolution 2025-149: Dispose of unneeded, obsolete or unfit property for Senior Center.
-Resolution 2025-150 award bid for Fulton County Road J 3.60 bridge repair x (bridge j23.2 rehabilitation).
-Resolution 2025-151: Enter into contract 2025-26 with K&B asphalt for 2025 crack seal program.
-Resolution 2025-152: Enter into contract 2025-27 with TTL Engineering Services on behalf of engineer.
-Resolution 2025-153: Approve purchase orders and travel requests.
February 27th
-Review Dog Warden Report for periods ending February 1st, 2025, and February 8th, 2025.
-Resolution 2025-156: Approve appropriations requests for various departments.
-Resolution 2025-157: Enter Into Contract 2025-28 with Vernon Nagel for bridge 20F.1 and Bridge A4-1.3 rehabilitation.
-Resolution 2025-158: Approve purchase orders and travel requests.