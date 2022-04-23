May 3rd NAMI Meeting To Focus On Impact Of Trauma On Youth & Importance Of Resiliency

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

The presenter at NAMI Four County’s May 3 meeting will explain the impact that various traumatic experiences can have on youth and the importance of resiliency.

Karen VonDeylen, LISW-S, the prevention manager with Maumee Valley Guidance Center, has 14 years of experience working in mental health.

She will emphasize the importance of creating an environment that builds resiliency for children – particularly those who have experienced adversity.

Examples of adverse childhood experiences that can cause trauma include:

•Experiencing violence, such as abuse, neglect, or intimate partner violence,

•Living with family members with mental health or substance abuse problems, and

•Instability in relationships through parental separation or incarceration.

Though such experiences can have a huge impact on youth, VonDeylen will explain how making sure that they have stable, nurturing relationships as children can help them become healthy, resilient adults.

The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, located at T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. It offers free community classes and support groups for families and individuals living with a mental health issue.

For more information about the classes and groups, visit NAMI’s website: www.namifourcounty.org.