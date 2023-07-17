May & June Jam Packed With Activities For Hilltop FFA

The months of May and June proved to be an eventful one for the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter.

After returning home from a successful 95th Ohio State FFA Convention, chapter members immediately jumped into a celebration of FFA Week. Throughout the week, the chapter held an “FFA Spirit Week” and several school-wide activities.

On Tuesday, May 9th, the FFA Officer Team prepared an appreciation meal for the school staff that included burgers, sausage patties, fruit and veggie trays, and a Cookies on Demand cookie platter.

That evening four of the officer team members traveled to Oregon-Clay High School to attend officer training sessions and leadership workshops as well as the District 1 FFA Banquet.

During the banquet portion of the evening, our members were recognized for their success in the Forestry, Wildlife Management, Job Interview and Agriscience Fair Career/Leadership Development Events.

The following day, May 10th, the officer team held an “FFA Bucks Auction” where chapter members could use their participation “FFA Bucks” to bid on a variety of items such as pop, candy, t-shirts, and a few gift cards.

Newly elected FFA Secretary, Brooke Moreland, bid off the items, while the new Treasurer, Levi Cox, accounted for the sales and “money” transacted at the auction.

Thursday, May 11th, was “Ag Awareness Day”. The Millcreek-West Unity FFA members collaborated to hold demonstrations and informational sessions to over 300 pre-k through high school students.

Over thirteen different aspects of the agriculture industry were highlighted and discussed. These included: archery, bee keeping, floriculture, horses, welding, and many more.

Friday, May 12th, concluded the FFA Celebration Week and an “Ag Olympics” was held for both the high school and elementary students. Each group (or grade level for elementary) competed in a relay race to finish the course the fastest and win!

Events included a bale toss, pedal tractor racing, pie face, barrel racing, steer roping, cow milking, gate jumping, egg gathering, flat tire (donut eating), fence post drilling (dizzy bat) and a wheelbarrow race to the finish.

The 2023-2024 FFA Officer Team did a great job putting all of the events together and had so much fun sharing agriculture with the school and community!

To kick off June, three of our FFA members and parents hosted the 1st Millcreek-West Unity FFA Color Run.

This event was held June 3rd during the West Unity Days and the proceeds went toward sending members to an Agricultural tour of Ireland in the summer of 2024.

The members were grateful for the participants who came to run/walk in the event, Cathy Royal for organizing everything,

The Weaving Stone, LLC for helping participants tie-dye their color run t-shirts after the run, Dan Hurd for laying out the course, and the Hilltop Cheerleaders who came to help spray color on the runners!

The week of June 19-23, 2023, FFA members helped serve meals to kids at Memorial Park in West Unity through the United Way of Williams County. Eight members helped throughout the week by serving meals to community kids and then cleaning up afterwards.

June 26th to 28th, the 2023-2024 Officer Team traveled to Logan, Ohio, for their annual FFA Officer Retreat. After arriving in the evening on Monday, pizza was ordered (supplied by Jordan Schaffner and Lakota Siegel) and games were played.

The following day was packed with adventure. The team began their morning with an excellent breakfast prepared by Brooke Moreland and Olivia Rossman, and by mid-morning the team was kayaking on the Hocking River.

After a quick lunch, they hiked Old Man’s Cave. The evening included a trip to Lake Logan where the team swam, paddle boarded, and played volleyball. Upon returning to the cabin, an AMAZING meal was prepared for the team by Shealyn Brown, Levi Cox, and Joscelyn Layman, and an officer planning session followed.

On Wednesday after a breakfast prepared by Ingrid Hoffman and Miss Frey, the team headed back home and are excited for the upcoming year to begin!