May Unemployment Numbers Show Improvement

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Unemployment figures for May 2025 have been released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, showing continued improvement across Northwest Ohio. Overall, most counties are showing gains as the economy strengthens.

Fulton County experienced a notable drop in its unemployment rate, falling from 5.6% in April to 4.6% in May, a full percentage point improvement. Williams County saw similar progress, with its rate easing from 5.1% to 4.6% over the same period.

In Lucas County, joblessness edged down but remained slightly above other counties, declining from 6.4% in April to 5.8% in May.

Defiance County posted the lowest local rate, falling from 4.8% to 4.3%, continuing a solid downward trend.

Henry County saw a sharper reduction, with unemployment dropping from 5.8% in April to 4.6% in May. Wood County also reflected steady gains, declining from 4.7% to 4.4%.

Ottawa County, which often records the highest unemployment rates in the region, posted meaningful improvement, with the rate easing from 7.4% in April to 5.1% in May, a very good turnaround.

At the state level, Ohio’s unemployment rate edged lower to 4.7% in May, improving from 4.9% in April. Nationally, the U.S. rate ticked up, moving from 3.9% to 4.0%, signaling the growth of the job market in Ohio.