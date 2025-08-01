Janice Thornton (1942 – 2025)

Janice Kaye Thornton, age 83, of Montpelier and a 60-year resident of Spokane, WA, passed away Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at her home with her family at her side. Janice was a nurse and retired in 2007.

Janice was born May 2, 1942, in Spokane, WA, the daughter of Fred and Catherine Marie (Pushor) Manlig. She married Richard Thornton, and he preceded her in death in 1988.

Janice is survived by her daughters, Shelly (Craig) Darby, of Montpelier, OH, Kelly Goldon, of Bosque, NM and Tracy Thornton, of Airway Heights, WA; 8 grandchildren, Tenisha, Kaylee, Amberlynn (Emmy), April (Aaron), Zachary, Joshua, C.J. and Michael; 11 great-grandchildren, Skyler, Kaydence, Atlas, Aurora, Parker, Jaxton, Brynleigh, Lennon, Bailey, Noelle, Rayne and Emileah and her cat/best friend, Dakota. She was preceded in death by her parents, twin sons, and husband.

In accordance with Janice’s wishes, she will be cremated, and no local services will be held. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Spokane, WA, with her husband. Her arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH.

Memorial donations are requested to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralhome.com.