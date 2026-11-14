Medicare Topic Discussed At Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary

MEDICARE 101 … Aaron Dunlap, center, pharmacist and owner of Rings Pharmacy in Montpelier and Klinger Pharmacy in West Unity, served as guest speaker on Medicare at the general meeting of Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Monday, Nov. 9th at 1:00 p.m. in the hospital conference room. Shown with him are auxiliary program committee members Jill Beck, left, and Vice President Linda Thornton, right, who presented him with an appreciation gift on behalf of the auxiliary.

Aaron Dunlap, pharmacist and owner of Klinger Pharmacy, West Unity, and Rings Pharmacy, Montpelier, was guest speaker at the general meeting for Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Monday, Nov. 9th in the hospital conference room.

Auxiliary President Lynn Watson called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone. Vice President Linda Thornton, member of the program committee, introduced Mr. Dunlap who gave a presentation on “Medicare 101”.

This is currently the annual open enrollment period for eligible Medicare recipients from October 15th thru December 7th to select their plans for original Medicare, Medicare & Medicaid, and Medicare Advantage plans.

Medicare insurance is available for seniors age 65 and up, Medicaid is for those disabled with low income, and both have eligibility requirements. Some seniors working past age 65 may not be eligible for Medicare if they are already covered by another credible insurance plan.

Medicare includes Part A-inpatient insurance for care provided by skilled nursing facilities including hospitals, nursing homes and hospice, and Part B-outpatient insurance provided with an annual premium adjusted with cost-of-living allowance.

Medicare Advantage plans include Part C medical coverage with co-insurance at 80% paid by a private insurance company and 20% paid by patient out-of-pocket. These Medicare Advantage plans also include Part D prescription drug coverage with maximum out-of-pocket annual amount ($2,400 for 2027). There are no monthly premiums but do include co-pays. Co-pays may be different for in-network or out-of-network providers. Medicare Advantage plans may include dental, vision and hearing coverage and other extra options such as over-the-counter drug allowances.

Medicare Supplement plans (Medigap) provide insurance for what Medicare does not cover, for a monthly premium based on the age of the insured. These plans offer choices of plans with varying coverages and no co-pays.

A special Medicare enrollment period is available January thru March for those wishing to switch plans. More information is available online at “medicare.gov”. The auxiliary thanks Mr. Dunlap for his Medicare presentation and he is available to answer questions via email aaron@klingerpharmacy.com or call Rings or Klinger Pharmacies.

Following the program, Auxiliary President Lynn Watson conducted the business meeting leading all in the auxiliary prayer. Thought for the day was “The hand that gives, gathers”. Donations were taken for the “pig” and “mile of pennies”. Roll call was answered by 16 members who shared a Thanksgiving tradition. Reports were given by Secretary Connie Dunseth and Treasurer Joyce Schelling.

New name tags with lanyards were distributed to members to wear to meetings and when representing the auxiliary at functions in the hospital and community. Past President Elaine Willibey and Sara Dye, auxiliary liaison from Parkview-Bryan Hospital, were thanked for making the name tags.

Plans were announced for the annual “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program on Sunday, Dec. 6th at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Montpelier. The public is invited with free admission. Master of ceremonies will be Bill Priest, greeting and introductions by Auxiliary President Lynn Watson, welcome by Sara Dye, invocation and benediction by Pastor Beniah Harris of House of Prayer, message by Rev. Marc LaPointe of St. John’s Lutheran Church, special music of trumpet solo selections by B.J. Bany from Bryan, prelude & postlude music by Kay Briner. Bill Priest and Auxiliary Treasurer Joyce Schelling will read the memorial roster. Serving as greeters will be Jill Beck and Marty Brace. Following the program, light refreshments will be served.

The auxiliary currently offers memorial angels and luminaries dedicated in memory of a departed loved one, whose names will be included in the memorial roster at the “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program. Orders for angels or luminaries for a small donation per name may be placed by contacting Treasurer Joyce Schelling, ph: 419-459-4696.

Christmas treats for the Montpelier Hospital staff will be provided by the auxiliary during the Christmas season with auxiliary members Sue King and Elaine Willibey in charge.

The Spring Silent Auction project, sponsored by the auxiliary, is scheduled for Monday, March 22nd, 2027 with bidding items donated by auxiliary members. President Lynn Watson has asked for volunteers to serve on this committee. Please contact her if interested in helping with this function.

The next auxiliary general meeting will be Monday, Dec. 14th at 12 noon for the annual Christmas luncheon at First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Washington St., Montpelier in the fellowship hall. This will be catered by Cookies on Demand and luncheon orders need to be turned in to President Lynn Watson (ph: 317-370-0310) by Dec. 6th. Menu selections vary and members can pay for their lunches when they arrive on Dec. 14th. Members are asked to bring a Christmas card to be signed for the patients and staff at Montpelier Hospital, and bring donations of paper products for the local food pantry. Nurse Practitioner Stephanie Ramey will be guest speaker on pain management. Roll call is “What is your favorite childhood Christmas memory?”. Guests are always welcome.

— Information Provided

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