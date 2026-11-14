Northwest Ohio Home Prices Rise As Housing Market Enters Seasonal Slowdown

OCTOBER HOUSING REPORT … Housing Report, Northwest Ohio, October 2026.

(Maumee, OH – November 13, 2026) – Northwest Ohio’s housing market showed signs of its typical fall slowdown in October, but home values continued to move higher and year-to-date results remained ahead of 2025. Across the 10-county Northwest Ohio REALTORS® market, new single-family listings were nearly unchanged from last October. Closed and pending sales declined modestly, while homes sold slightly faster than they did a year ago.

Prices continued to rise. The median sales price reached $220,000, and both the average sales price and price per square foot increased. Inventory also grew slightly, providing buyers with more choices while remaining low enough to support property values.

“October’s numbers show a market that is beginning to slow seasonally but remains stable,” said Shalonda Thurmond, 2026 president of Northwest Ohio REALTORS®. “Buyers may have a little more time and negotiating room, but well-priced homes are still selling and values continue to grow. Because conditions can vary significantly by community and property type, working with a local REALTOR® remains especially important.”

The broader year-to-date results provide an encouraging view of the market. Through October, single-family sales were nearly 3% ahead of last year, while the median sales price increased more than 5%. Total sales volume reached nearly $1.8 billion—an increase of almost 9% from the same period in 2025.

Results varied across the region. The Lucas and Wood County market remained relatively steady, with October sales close to last year and prices continuing to rise. Hancock and Wyandot counties experienced a sharper monthly slowdown, but their year-to-date sales and total volume remained ahead of 2025. The Western Counties continued to post some of the region’s strongest year-to-date growth in sales, prices and total volume.

The condo and villa market was more mixed. Lucas and Wood counties offered buyers more inventory and longer market times, while activity in Hancock, Wyandot and the Western Counties remained limited. Because relatively few condos and villas are sold in some communities, a small number of transactions can create noticeable monthly changes in prices and sales.

Overall, Northwest Ohio’s housing market remains stable heading into the final months of 2026. October brought fewer completed and pending sales, but continued price growth, faster monthly market times and solid year-to-date results demonstrate that buyer demand remains present throughout the region.

About Northwest Ohio REALTORS®

Northwest Ohio REALTORS® serves over 2,000 real estate professionals across a 10-county region including Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Paulding, Putnam, Williams, Wood and Wyandot counties. It also operates the Northwest Ohio Real Estate Information System (NORIS) MLS (Multiple Listing Service). The association is dedicated to promoting homeownership, protecting private property rights, and providing consumers with access to trusted real estate professionals.

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