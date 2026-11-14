Timothy James Blohm, 82, Of Delta

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(Delta Resident) Timothy James Blohm, age 82, of Delta, Ohio, entered into eternal life, Wednesday morning, November 11, 2026, at Grand Rapids Care Center, with his beloved wife, Lou Ann, at his bedside. He was born on April 1, 1944, in Honey Creek, Wisconsin to Herbert Lee and Mildred (Shumacher) Blohm. Timothy was a 1962 graduate of Burlington High School in Burlington, Wisconsin. He attended Gateway Tech for training in sales and fire service. On June 15, 1963, he married Lou Ann Bentley. Timothy was owner and operator of Blohm Express. Over the years, he built a life marked by service, strong community ties, and a deep love for the things that brought him joy. He was especially proud of living in Rochester, Wisconsin, where he served as Fire Chief, Mayor, and Constable. Those roles reflected his commitment to his community and the trust others placed in him.

Timothy enjoyed many simple pleasures in life. He loved fishing and camping, and he treasured traveling to Alaska to visit his brother. He also loved all things Wisconsin, including the cheese, beer, brandy-Ol’ fashions, and Friday fish fries that gave him so much happiness. He was a member of the Antique Truck Historical Society and enjoyed HO model railroading.

Above all, Timothy will be remembered for the life he shared with his family. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Lou Ann, his partner in life for 63 years. He is also survived by his sons, Ted (Sue) Blohm, Mike (Amy) Blohm, and Doug (Cecilia Pollard) Blohm; as well as 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his sister-in-law, Janice Blohm, his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Nancy Bentley, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mildred Blohm; his sister, Sandra Frank; and his brother, Thomas Blohm.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 17th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N Shoop Ave. in Wauseon. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church, with Father Todd Dominique presiding. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rochester Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 38, Rochester, WI 53167.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home in Delta (419.822.3121).