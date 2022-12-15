Member School Counselors Tour Four County Career Center

Four County Career Center recently held a Member School Counselors Tour at the Career Center arranged by the Career Center’s Student Services Department.

The North Central High School Counselor toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from North Central who attend the Career Center.

Shown (above) in the Powersports lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Counselor Brenna LaLonde; Cody Kruse (Powersports); and Landen Nickloy (Computer Programming & Game Design).

The Pettisville High School Counselor toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Pettisville who attend the Career Center.

Shown (below) in the Auto Collision Repair lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Counselor Sydney Audet; Sam Haley (Auto Collision Repair); and Kaiden Zuver (Auto Collision Repair).