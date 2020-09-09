Members Apply & Are Approved For Special Recognition For First Families Of Fulton County

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

Two members of the Fulton County Chapter successfully proved their ancestors into First Families of Fulton County this year. Member Jeanne Zellner Luhr, from Louisville, Kentucky was recognized for proving the following:

First Families of Fulton County, Ohio-(lived in Fulton County before 31 December 1860): Michael Krieger, Mary Magdalene Dietz Krieger and Simon Krieger;

Centennial Families of Fulton County, Ohio-(lived in Fulton County 100 years prior to the date of application): Daniel Foster and Henrietta Schrieve Foster, Harriet M Kellogg, Emery Krieger and Leah Bell Foster Krieger

Civil War Families of Fulton County-(served in the Civil War and/or lived in Fulton County: Daniel Foster

Member Nancy Peters Hagerman was recognized for proving the following:

First Families of Fulton County, Ohio-John Baldwin, Lucy Ann Clingerman Baldwin; and William Baldwin

Centennial Families of Fulton County, Ohio-Raymond Peters and Irene May Churchill Peters, Tressa May Baldwin Churchill and Frank Perry Churchill; Marie Celestine Higley Baldwin

Each member received a certificate and pin in acknowledgement of their work.