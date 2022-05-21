Memorial Day Events Slated For Downtown Edgerton

The annual Memorial Day Parade in Downtown Edgerton starts promptly at 10:00 am in front of the Edgerton American Legion on North Michigan Avenue and ends at the Maple Grove Cemetery with a ceremony.

After the ceremony, in Downtown Edgerton will be the Methodist Church Men’s group port-a-pit chicken with sides and the Edgerton Local Schools High School Band will play at the bandstand at approximately 12:00 pm.

Downtown vendors have decorated their store fronts in patriotic honor and remembrance and the Edgerton Home Town Hero Banner project has been completed.

Memorial Day gives us all the chance to relax and welcome summer while paying tribute to our troops.

Side note: Take a drive through Edgerton after dark between Memorial weekend and the 4th of July to see a new memorial located in a Downtown staple, courtesy of the Edgerton Chamber of Commerce.

INFORMATION PROVIDED