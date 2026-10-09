Metamora Man Sentenced For Criminal Mischief, Attempted Failure To Comply

PRESS RELEASE – A Metamora, Ohio man was sentenced on October 9, 2026, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Gary Pixley, 45, previously pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief and Attempted Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer. Without privilege, he did knowingly enter or remain on the land or premises of another, and he attempted to operate a motor vehicle so as to willfully elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Mr. Pixley to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not to possess or consume alcohol, not to possess or consume THC/Marijuana or any illegal drugs, have no contact with the victim or his property, pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $1,041.00, complete a dual diagnosis assessment and any recommended treatment and any aftercare, serve 6 days in CCNO, with credit for 2 days already served, use a SL2 alcohol monitor for 180 days, and successfully complete the court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Pixley spending 6-12 months in prison for Attempted Failure to Comply, and 1 to 60 days in jail for Criminal Mischief.