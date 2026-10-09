Swanton Man Sentenced To Community Control For Two Counts Of Aggravated Menacing

PRESS RELEASE – A Swanton, Ohio man was sentenced on October 8, 2026, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

John A. Westfall, age 49, previously pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Menacing. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Westfall did knowingly cause the victims to believe that he will cause serious physical harm to the victims.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Mr. John A. Westfall to 2 years of community control. He ordered Mr. Westfall to serve 3 days in CCNO with credit for time served; pay prosecution costs; be assessed for dual diagnosis and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; successfully complete anger management program; and have no contact with motorcycle club or its members. Mr. Westfall received credit for 3 days served in jail.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. John A. Westfall serving 1 to 180 days in jail for each of the counts.