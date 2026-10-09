Douglas P. Miller (1949 – 2026)

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Douglas Paul Miller, age 77, of Metamora and formerly of Delta, passed away peacefully under hospice care Thursday afternoon, Oct. 8, 2026, at Fulton County Health Center, with his beloved wife, Lori, and family by his side.

Doug was born in Wauseon on July 26, 1949, to the late Raymond P. Miller and Victorine (Dominique) Miller. After graduating from Pettisville High School, Doug began building a life filled with hard work, lasting friendships, family, and plenty of memories along the way.

On Dec. 15, 1972, he married Lori J. Frey in Wauseon, beginning a loving partnership that spanned nearly 54 years. Together, they shared countless special moments and built a life centered on family, caring for others, and enjoying the simple pleasures of being together.

For more than 35 years, Doug and his brother, Sam, owned and operated M&K Metal Processors in Delta.

He worked hard to build his business, but along the way, he gained something even more valuable: friendships that lasted well beyond the workday. Doug had a way of making connections with people, and many of those relationships became an important part of his life.

When he wasn’t working, Doug enjoyed spending time outdoors golfing and fishing, playing cards, especially euchre, and cheering on his favorite teams, the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino.

After retiring, Doug and Lori took advantage of having more time together and enjoyed traveling, making memories wherever the road took them. One of their most memorable adventures was a trip out west, where they visited 15 states in just 17 days.

One of the most special parts of Doug and Lori’s life together was their willingness to open their hearts and home to children who needed a place to feel safe and loved. Over the years, they fostered more than 20 children, giving each the opportunity to experience the warmth and care of a family. Above all, Doug treasured his family and the life he and Lori built together.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Lori Miller; son, Jonathon Paul Miller of Wauseon; grandchildren, Kayla Nicole Kunar, Braylon Douglas Miller, and Brady James Miller; brothers, Don (Arlene) Miller, Tom Miller, and Bob (Bobbie) Miller; sisters, Linda (Bill) Higgins and Lucy Ames; along with many nieces and nephews who will fondly remember him.

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his brothers, Sam, Gene, and Howard Miller, and sisters, Joan Dean and Janet Hester.

Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories of Doug on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A memorial service celebrating Doug’s life will follow at 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home, with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating.

Those wishing to honor Doug’s memory may consider a memorial contribution to Heartland Hospice, 10220 Waterville St., Whitehouse, Ohio 43571.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.