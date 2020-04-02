Metamora Man Sentenced For Unauthorized Use Of Vehicle & Drug Possession

A Metamora, Ohio man was sentenced on March 27, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Michael A. Miller, age 24, previously pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Cocaine. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Miller operated a motor vehicle without consent of the owner and possessed cocaine.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Miller to serve a total of 22 months in prison. The Court ordered that Mr. Miller pay any fees and all prosecution costs.